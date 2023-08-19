What Is NCIS Star Emily Wickersham Up To Today?
Emily Wickersham's journey to Hollywood wasn't a straightforward one. From a college student grappling with doubts to becoming a confident actor, her path showcases the perseverance and talent that have defined her career. Although she once had no interest in acting, her entrance into the entertainment world became certain when she decided to quit college and pursue performing instead.
She has embarked on her journey in the industry through minor roles in productions like "Parco P.I." and films such as "Gardener of Eden." The pivotal moment in her career arrived with a recurring role as Rhiannon Flammer in "The Sopranos." This opportunity paved the way for appearances in movies like "Definitely, Maybe" in 2008 and "How I Got Lost" in 2009. But the year 2013 marked a significant turning point when she landed a role in the renowned series "NCIS." Fans of the longtime-running TV show will undoubtedly recognize Wickersham as Eleanor Bishop, as she portrayed this role for about eight years before her surprise exit at the end of Season 18.
Following her temporary departure from the entertainment industry, she soon announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post. In July 2021, the actor posted a picture with a noticeable baby bump and wrote, "My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!" She ultimately embraced motherhood after giving birth to a son named Cassius Wickersham Dale on December 30, 2021.
Emily Wickersham has always wanted a family
Emily Wickersham knew right from the start that she ultimately wanted to have her own family, even if it meant leaving the career she worked hard for. In an interview with Mini Bloom, she shared, "I love working ... but it doesn't leave much time for anything else. I've always felt I wanted a family and to have kids but I didn't know when or if that would happen. Now that it's actually happening I almost can't believe it!"
Although she has stepped away from the limelight, fans can get life updates from her active social media accounts. The actor is having a great time leading a normal life with her partner, fellow actor James Badge Dale, and their son. She's indeed beyond grateful to Dale for being a part of her life. In an Instagram birthday greeting she posted on May 2023, she wrote, "Happy birthday to this very hot handsome kind loving smart man and the captain of our ship. Thank you for flipping my world upside down. I love you @jamesbadgedale."
The "Bored to Death" star is not slated for any other project as of August 2023, however, she posted a series of photos on Instagram which looked like they were from an audition tape. She captioned the post with "tape town."
Could Emily Wickersham return to NCIS?
Following Emily Wickersham's last appearance on "NCIS," the actor shared a statement on Instagram where she wrote, "What a great ride it's been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can't say enough kind words about this group that I've had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later." She further said that she's thankful for being part of the show and loved being able to express herself on set. She concluded, "Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly."
Indeed, she's spot-on, time truly does go by fast. It might not take long before viewers see her on screen again, and some fans on Reddit were already speculating she would be back one of these days, which wasn't far-fetched since Eleanor Bishop's storyline was left open-ended.
Though it hasn't been long since her departure, fans deeply miss her presence. In fact, her followers went into a frenzy and flooded her Instagram with "NCIS" related comments after she shared a photo sporting Eleanor's hair color. Wickersham had been embracing the brunette look, but she has decided to return to the blonde locks that she proudly donned throughout her remarkable eight-year tenure on "NCIS." In the post, she said, "back to blonde programming."