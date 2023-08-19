What Is NCIS Star Emily Wickersham Up To Today?

Emily Wickersham's journey to Hollywood wasn't a straightforward one. From a college student grappling with doubts to becoming a confident actor, her path showcases the perseverance and talent that have defined her career. Although she once had no interest in acting, her entrance into the entertainment world became certain when she decided to quit college and pursue performing instead.

She has embarked on her journey in the industry through minor roles in productions like "Parco P.I." and films such as "Gardener of Eden." The pivotal moment in her career arrived with a recurring role as Rhiannon Flammer in "The Sopranos." This opportunity paved the way for appearances in movies like "Definitely, Maybe" in 2008 and "How I Got Lost" in 2009. But the year 2013 marked a significant turning point when she landed a role in the renowned series "NCIS." Fans of the longtime-running TV show will undoubtedly recognize Wickersham as Eleanor Bishop, as she portrayed this role for about eight years before her surprise exit at the end of Season 18.

Following her temporary departure from the entertainment industry, she soon announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post. In July 2021, the actor posted a picture with a noticeable baby bump and wrote, "My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!" She ultimately embraced motherhood after giving birth to a son named Cassius Wickersham Dale on December 30, 2021.