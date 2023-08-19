The Young And The Restless' Beth Maitland Once Called This Co-Star A Creep

On most soap operas, the cast and crew that work on the show become a family. After years, and possibly even decades, of being on set together they know each other so well that they consider themselves bonded for life. However, that's not always the case in the beginning, especially for Beth Maitland and a co-star who left a less-than-desirable first impression.

Beth Maitland has been playing Traci Abbott on "The Young and the Restless" since her debut in 1982. Fans quickly grew to love the shy, insecure girl who always had to compete with her pretty older, sister Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and rival Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman), for attention. And, when Traci finally married Brad Carlton (Don Diamont), it seemed as if she might finally get her happy ending.

But sadly, it didn't work out for Traci and Brad. And, as the old adage goes, art often imitates life. Even though Maitland and Diamont convinced fans that Traci and Brad were meant to be, their real-life friendship had a rocky start.