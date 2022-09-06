The Young And The Restless' Beth Maitland Reveals Her Fantasy Storyline For Traci

Beth Maitland has been a staple on "The Young and the Restless" for decades. She joined the soap in 1982 as one of the iconic Abbott siblings and quickly became a fan favorite. Over her 40 years on the show, Maitland's portrayal of Traci Abbott has become a symbol of hope, perseverance, and staying true to oneself. When the character joined the show in 1982 just after college, viewers saw Traci struggle to find her identity outside the shadow of her sister Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). Feeling that others saw Ashley as more attractive and more successful than her, she struggled with her self-esteem. For a time, she became addicted to diet pills, experienced an eating disorder, and even had thoughts of suicide (via Soaps in Depth). Eventually Traci overcame these experiences, becoming more comfortable with herself and advocating for self-acceptance.

Traci's greatest love was with Brad Carlton (Don Diamont), whom she married twice and had a child with. However, her relationship with Brad didn't last and he even ended up married to her sister Ashley for a few years. Then, tragedy struck in 2009 when her adult daughter Colleen Carlton (Tammin Sursok) drowned just months after Brad suffered the same fate. Traci's grief sent her back to New York where she currently works as an author and periodically returns to Genoa City to play referee for her family whenever they find themselves in a new crisis. Though seemingly content with her own life, Maitland wishes that "Y&R" would add a bit more spice to Traci's.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.