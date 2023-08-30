What Happens When You Sleep In An Eye Mask Every Night?

From Holly Golightly in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" to Blair Waldorf in "Gossip Girl," eye masks have become somewhat of a pop culture staple to indicate some personality traits — this character is cool, or high maintenance, or just really stressed. But how many of us have looked at an eye mask and thought, "This seems a bit much"?

If you have ever thought that wearing an eye mask was a little excessive or unnecessary — we used to, too — you may be surprised to learn that it can actually provide practical benefits.

"Wearing a sleep mask is potentially a very useful thing to do to improve sleep," Thomas Preston, a clinical assistant professor at Stony Brook Medicine in New York, told Everyday Health. While he said you shouldn't expect "gigantic effects," there are many reasons why including an eye mask in your nightly routine could benefit you.