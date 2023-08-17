Inside Marzia Kjellberg And PewDiePie's Relationship

Since they met in 2011, Marzia Kjellberg — formerly CutiePieMarzia — has had a well-documented relationship with Swedish YouTube megastar Felix Kjellberg, otherwise known as PewDiePie. Whether it comes from their time playing niche video games or their tell-all Q&As, the pair quickly became the internet's favorite couple.

While we saw other notable YouTube couples eventually call it quits — such as Liza Koshy and David Dobrik or the infamous Jesse Wellens and Jeana Smith — Marzia and PewDiePie have continued to make their relationship work despite the attention they may have received on the video-sharing platform. Though the pair faced their fair share of hardships at the beginning of their relationship, they've seemingly found new ways to allow their connection to grow for the better part of a decade.

In 2019, Marzia and PewDiePie made it official by tying the knot in a small ceremony in London. "I feel like I'm the luckiest person and I'm so full of love," she wrote on Instagram. "Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives." Aside from their well-known affectionate posts on each of their social media platforms, there are several details about their relationship to explore. From their struggles being in a semi-long-distance relationship to their road to parenthood, here is some insight into Marzia and PewDiePie's relationship!