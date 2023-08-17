Inside Marzia Kjellberg And PewDiePie's Relationship
Since they met in 2011, Marzia Kjellberg — formerly CutiePieMarzia — has had a well-documented relationship with Swedish YouTube megastar Felix Kjellberg, otherwise known as PewDiePie. Whether it comes from their time playing niche video games or their tell-all Q&As, the pair quickly became the internet's favorite couple.
While we saw other notable YouTube couples eventually call it quits — such as Liza Koshy and David Dobrik or the infamous Jesse Wellens and Jeana Smith — Marzia and PewDiePie have continued to make their relationship work despite the attention they may have received on the video-sharing platform. Though the pair faced their fair share of hardships at the beginning of their relationship, they've seemingly found new ways to allow their connection to grow for the better part of a decade.
In 2019, Marzia and PewDiePie made it official by tying the knot in a small ceremony in London. "I feel like I'm the luckiest person and I'm so full of love," she wrote on Instagram. "Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives." Aside from their well-known affectionate posts on each of their social media platforms, there are several details about their relationship to explore. From their struggles being in a semi-long-distance relationship to their road to parenthood, here is some insight into Marzia and PewDiePie's relationship!
Marzia's fondness for PewDiePie's channel caused the two to meet in 2011
Interestingly enough, Marzia Kjellberg and PewDiePie's relationship started via YouTube. As the Swedish online personality gained traction from his "Let's Play" videos, a friend introduced Marzia to his content, stating that she should watch "this idiot playing video games" (via The Mirror). Marzia became a die-hard fan of the YouTuber, so much so that she decided to message him on Facebook to express her interest in his channel.
To her surprise, however, PewDiePie responded and began to speak with Marzia regularly. In a now-deleted video describing her first interaction with her future husband, she detailed how their platonic relationship eventually grew into something more. "We started to talk like every day, and we realized after a couple weeks that we really liked each other a lot," she said.
With Marzia being from Italy and PewDiePie being from Sweden, the two ended up in a long-distance relationship, which was something new for Marzia at the time. During an appearance in one of Marzia's Q&A videos, it was revealed that PewDiePie had very little knowledge of what Marzia even looked like at the time. "You sent me one video," he said. "That's all I had to go by, that you were not a male stripper or some s***." Luckily, this didn't turn into a "Catfish" moment. By the time the two eventually met in real life, their relationship had blossomed.
PewDiePie and Marzia moved around quite a bit
As their relationship continued to grow, it didn't take long for the two to decide to move in together. In 2012, PewDiePie decided to move from Sweden to live with Marzia Kjellberg in Italy. Just a year after that, the two moved to England. In PewDiePie's "Q&A with Future Wifey" video, Marzia explained why the two decided to move there in the first place. "We wanted a place where we could both speak and be independent because, in Italy, [Felix] would have to lean on me. In Sweden, I had to lean on you," she explained. "So [the] U.K. seemed like a pretty in-between kind of place."
PewDiePie's life as a YouTuber meant the pair would be given several opportunities to travel outside their country. Because of this, both PewDiePie and Marzia became enthralled with Japan and its culture. This led the YouTube power couple to buy a house there in 2019. The rise of COVID-19, however, made things difficult for the two as they weren't able to make their move to the country until 2022.
In a YouTube video titled "It finally happened!" PewDiePie gave his fans some insight into how they were making the move possible and expressed how happy he was to settle down there. "It just feels amazing to be here finally and we're going to take some days to settle in," he stated. "But yeah, we can't wait for the next chapter of our lives."
Marzia was included in PewDiePie's 2D video game in 2015
Although Marzia Kjellberg wasn't the absolute powerhouse PewDiePie is on YouTube, she still managed to garner relative success in her field. This, in turn, allowed Marzia to branch off into a wide range of entrepreneurial feats, such as becoming an author and having her own fashion and décor products. Marzia also found work as a voice actor in 2015. While her voice-acting career was short-lived, Marzia had the opportunity to voice Carrie the Carrot in "Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures" and Maya in "Pugatory."
Most notable, however, was her inclusion in PewDiePie's 2D platformer, "PewDiePie: Legend of the Brofist." PewDiePie collaborated with Outerminds Inc., an independent video game development studio in Montreal, Canada, to create a game loosely based on his real life.
With his adorable pets — Maya and Edgar — making cameos, it was only right for his wife to make a cameo as well. Not only was she included in the voice-acting credits, but Marzia also had a fictional counterpart that players could select in-game. Aside from Marzia, PewDiePie also had help from known YouTubers such as Markiplier and Jacksepticeye to make this game come to life.
PewDiePie supported Marzia's decision to quit YouTube
Despite being one of the most popular beauty and makeup channels on YouTube, Marzia Kjellberg decided to step away from her identity as a content creator in 2018. In an eight-minute video titled "Goodbye YouTube," she addressed why she decided to discontinue her channel and move on from her career as a YouTuber.
Though it wouldn't be an easy transition, Marzia appeared content with her decision in the "Q&A with Future Wifey" video with PewDiePie months later. "I miss being able to have a platform where I could speak about anything I wanted in the same way," she revealed. "But at the same time, it has given me what I wanted, which is the time to focus on something else."
Though she mentioned her struggles with isolation in her video, PewDiePie refuted that this wasn't necessarily the reason why she quit YouTube. In an episode of his series "Pew News," PewDiePie read an article published by The Verge regarding Marzia's departure. While the Swedish content creator agreed with some of the points made, he took a firm stance on her decision to quit and what he believes were the actual reasons for this decision. "I don't want to reiterate Marzia's points, but I think it's been an amazing seven years, and she wanted to take her own path," he said. "And I'm proud of her for taking that step. I think that takes a tremendous amount of courage. I 100% support her."
Marzia and PewDiePie own an online clothing store
After announcing her well-needed departure from YouTube, Marzia Kjellberg used her time away from the platform to tackle other ventures. Luckily for her, Marzia built credible experience outside YouTube that kept her entrepreneurial status going. In 2018, Marzia announced her project, Maì, a diverse collection of home décor and jewelry. This, however, wouldn't be the only business venture she'd take part in within the same year, as she also co-founded a clothing store with her husband, PewDiePie.
In 2018, Marzia and PewDiePie announced that the two created a unisex clothing brand, Tsuki, through a series of posts on Instagram and a YouTube video. Influenced by Japanese culture, the power couple launched the online clothing store with a range of items such as hoodies, shirts, sweatpants, socks, hats, and pins available for potential buyers.
According to their website, Marzia and PewDiePie dedicated themselves to delivering quality to their fans. In their announcement video, the two revealed how legitimate this project was for them creatively. "These are not just T-shirts that we bought made," Marzia stated. "They are not massively produced ... So with this line, it's going to be a bit more high-end."
PewDiePie and Marzia's house in Japan was broken into in 2019
It's hard to imagine a life of fame without the realities of prying eyes and the invasive nature of obsessive fanatics. For Marzia Kjellberg and PewDiePie, this would come to a head in 2019 when Marzia announced on Instagram that their house in Japan was broken into.
According to her Instagram story, the alleged thieves spared no expense, as most of Marzia's items were stolen. "They took 90% of my valuables, from my jewelry to luxury goods and special items. It's all gone," she wrote (via Insider). "I know it is very materialistic, and [I] should be happy with what I was left/have. But I can't hide the shock and sadness with all being taken away, just like that."
With the two eventually moving to Japan three years later, the robbery didn't sway their decision to relocate. In fact, PewDiePie decided to poke fun at the incident after it occurred. In 2020, PewDiePie candidly spoke about the robbery in a video titled "Thoughts on Getting Robbed." Though most of Marzia's belongings were stolen, the break-in caused PewDiePie to toss the unnecessary items he had. "I got rid of anything I didn't want," he said. "Ton of items that I only kept because I didn't want anyone else to have them, or at least take them. ... If any item lacked value or utility, I sold, donated, or just got rid of it."
PewDiePie used an unconventional method to check on Marzia when they were apart
In 2019, PewDiePie announced that he was taking a break from YouTube. While this shocked many of his viewers, this break gave PewDiePie time to spend with his new wife. Through ringing in the new year together, the two surprisingly went their separate ways for three weeks in 2020. During this time, Marzia Kjellberg and PewDiePie went back to their roots of having a long-distance relationship. Though it would be short-term, Marzia revealed her husband's creative — yet creepy — way he checked in on his Italian beau during their time apart.
While PewDiePie stayed in their home in Japan, Marzia went back to their home in Brighton, England. During this time, the pair stayed in touch through WhatsApp. Due to their previous break-in scare in 2019, it appeared that the two decided to get surveillance cameras for each of their houses.
Knowing PewDiePie's unique sense of humor, Marzia took to Instagram to reveal a screenshot of PewDiePie spotting her on the camera during his time in Japan (via Metro). In the series of text messages, PewDiePie sent a picture of Marzia on the couch and said, "You look hot." Despite his Joe Goldberg moment, it's heartwarming to see the two still have creative ways of playfully flirting with one another — even when they're apart.
Marzia inspired PewDiePie to remain consistent with his YouTube channel
In 2010, PewDiePie launched his YouTube channel and was on his way to becoming an online megastar. Despite the immense amount of exposure YouTube offered at the time, it wasn't an easy task — especially if the end goal was to be financially stable. Thanks to his vibrant personality, the Swedish content creator did so, and also built a relationship with his fan-turned-wife, Marzia Kjellberg. She says PewDiePie is a romantic at heart, so it's not a shock that one of the major driving forces for him to continue his YouTube career was to make their long-distance relationship work.
In 2020, PewDiePie uploaded a YouTube video of him going through old posts from Instagram. In it, PewDiePie stumbled upon a picture of the two kissing, which brought up some old memories of when the photo was taken. Since the two were in different locations, traveling expenses became an issue because they weren't in the best place financially.
"I think me and Marcia had to go back to long distance, just for a little while," he revealed. "I remember this was really the time where it was really anxious ... we obviously came from two different countries, and I didn't really have enough money to come and visit. So, I was really hoping YouTube would work out so I could see my girlfriend ... or my future wife."
PewDiePie revealed how he maintained his relationship with Marzia
While many YouTube power couples found major roadblocks that were big enough to end their relationships, Marzia Kjellberg and PewDiePie have remained together for over 11 years. Despite the pressures of being a couple in the public eye, it seems the two have kept their relationship strong. Fans and content creators alike began to look to the two as the pillar of a successful public relationship. One, in particular, studied the couple's mannerisms to gauge their compatibility.
In 2020, Anthony Recenello — a well-known dating expert and YouTuber — made a video reacting to Marzia and PewDiePie's most adorable moments. Through this, Recenello made several points regarding their perceived comfort toward each other and their complementary personalities.
In a video of PewDiePie reacting to Recenello's reaction to them (confusing, we know), PewDiePie had mixed opinions about some of Recenello's assertions. One point PewDiePie disagreed with was Recenello's claim that they share a variety of common interests. "I don't think me and Marzia necessarily shared that many interests when we met," he shared. In the end, PewDiePie revealed his secret for maintaining a long relationship, stating, "I think the biggest tip I could give from me and Marzia's relationship is just being honest with each other 100%."
Marzia initially struggled with the attention she got due to her relationship with PewDiePie
Though Marzia Kjellberg found great success with her YouTube channel, CutiePieMarzia, PewDiePie's career as a YouTuber skyrocketed in ways one can only imagine. Through this, PewDiePie became one of the more recognizable individuals on the platform. Since Marzia was closely tied to the megastar, she began to receive attention.
Despite having her own successful career, a handful of her interactions with fans were usually due to her association with PewDiePie. In PewDiePie's 2019 video, "Q&A with Future Wifey," the two touched on the moments they've gotten recognized whenever they were in public. "Usually when someone recognizes me — or us — they'll come to me first, and then they're like, 'Marzia, you come too! Be in the selfie!'" he said.
This, in turn, created a shift in the narrative for Marzia. In Marzia's now-deleted YouTube video, "Goodbye YouTube," the Italian content creator expressed how guilty she felt whenever fans came up to her due to her not knowing whether they recognized her for her own efforts or because she was PewDiePie's significant other. "I was thrilled for Felix, but I felt like I was a fraud," she said. "I definitely didn't deserve all the attention. I just happened to know someone that did."
Marzia and PewDiePie introduced their first child in 2023
Fans have wondered for years whether Marzia Kjellberg and PewDiePie would have kids. In a now-deleted Q&A video, Marzia said that she never wanted to have children.
To our surprise, however, this changed in 2023 when PewDiePie announced that Marzia was pregnant. In a video titled "We're having a baby!" he revealed how far along Marzia was and how she was doing. "Although Marzia's been dealing with sickness, she's been taking it like an absolute champ," he said.
On July 12, 2023, the couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of Björn — the same name PewDiePie stated he would name his child if they were to have a boy. In addition to the plethora of congratulations they've received, PewDiePie updated his subscribers in a vlog titled "I'm a dad now," which showed him traveling back and forth from the hospital to visit Marzia before, during, and after she gave birth. From praising his wife to swooning over his new baby boy, the Swedish YouTuber revealed how he feels about being a father. "In a lot of ways, it has been easier than I thought because he's just been sleeping, pooping, pooping some more, and then eating, then pooping again ... but I think me and Marzia have been doing really well," he said. "I'm really proud of how well we work together."