Who Is Dr. Kai Bartley On Grey's Anatomy?

Dr. Kai Bartley first appeared on the hit ABC series "Grey's Anatomy" in the Season 18 episode titled, "Some Kind of Tomorrow." Bartley is the first non-binary character on the show and is played by E.R. Fightmaster, who is also non-binary.

Dr. Bartley was first introduced to viewers when Dr. Meredith Grey and Dr. Amelia Shepherd flew to Minnesota to try to cure Parkinson's disease with Dr. David Hamilton at his research lab. Hamilton, played by Peter Gallagher, was invested in the research since he was fighting Parkinson's himself. Bartley worked at the lab as a neuroscientist who specialized in stem cell research, and soon, Bartley and Shepherd began working together.

Shepherd and Bartley became friendly as they worked on the project together. When Shepherd finished her work at the lab, she flew back home to Seattle, and she and Bartley stayed in touch to keep up with the research. They soon began a romantic relationship.