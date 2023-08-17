Jinger Duggar Vuolo Opens Up To Mayim Bialik About Obsessive Thoughts After Religious Upbringing

Jinger Duggar Vuolo grew up on reality TV as a part of the Duggar family, who were the focus of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting." (It started out as "17 Kids and Counting" but the name changed as their family grew larger.) Since her time on the reality show that made her family famous, Vuolo has written about her life — including breaking away from the religion of her family — in her book "Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear."

Vuolo sat down for a chat with Mayim Bialik, actor and neuroscientist, on the podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown" (via YouTube). The reality TV star talked about her beliefs today as well as the impact on her mental and emotional health of growing up in her conservative Christian family who followed the teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles.

Growing up, Vuolo said that she'd become consumed by the feeling that "God is out to get you," and that she would be scared that God would punish her if she forgot to do something she was supposed to based on the IBLP teachings. She told Bialik that fear and anxiety spiraled so much that it "affected everything" in Vuolo's life. For example, thoughts became obsessive for her — she'd be worried she'd get in a car accident if she chose to go play with her siblings instead of reading her Bible. "There was a lot of fear I had to work through," Vuolo said on the podcast.