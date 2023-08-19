5 Reasons Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth's Marriage Might Be On The Rocks

Joy-Anna Duggar's wedding to Austin Forsyth was traditional in many ways: a church service, an emotional bride and groom, lots of friends and family in attendance. But this was no ordinary couple: Joy, of course, is one of the famous siblings of "19 Kids & Counting," and millions of people literally watched her grow from a tween into a young wife. Naturally, the wedding was captured on video and shown on "Counting On," the spinoff TLC show focusing on the married Duggar daughters.

But are Joy and Austin truly living their happily-ever-after? Though they'd known each other for years, they still married young; Joy was only 19, and Austin was 23. Their church group frowns on casual dating, so the timeline from their courtship to marriage was just six months. Most couples dating for that long aren't even thinking about a future together. Then, soon after their wedding, Joy became pregnant, leaving the Forsyths with almost no time just to enjoy being a married couple. In the six years of their marriage, they've welcomed three children, endured a devastating stillbirth of a daughter they named Annabell, moved to a new home, and seen Joy's family make headlines for reasons having nothing to do with reality TV — including the trial and prison sentence of her oldest brother, Josh.

That's a lot for a young couple to cope with, and in recent months, followers have noticed signs of tension between them. Are these typical bumps in the marital road, or are there serious problems going on? It seems like there may be trouble in paradise.