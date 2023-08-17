5 Sad Signs Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Were Never Meant To Be

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship is reportedly over, with the couple headed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, according to TMZ. Insiders informed the outlet that they've been having some serious disagreements lately, with allegations of infidelity, ultimately causing a major divide — irreconcilable differences, if you will. Things have allegedly gotten so bad that Asghari is no longer living with his wife.

"It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," a source told the outlet. Meanwhile, another insider echoed this in a chat with People, claiming that things between Spears and Asghari have taken a serious turn for the worse. This isn't the first time that rumors about trouble in Spears and Asghari's marriage have circulated, either. Back in May, TMZ reported that their arguments were so serious that "security has had to step in."

If news of the split turns out to be true, however, things should proceed smoothly, thanks to a prenuptial agreement that protects Spears and her considerable assets, per Page Six. "Any money she made before the wedding is protected," an insider previously confirmed. And while this news may come as a surprise to some, there were actually quite a few signs that these two just weren't going to work out.