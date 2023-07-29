Signs Britney Spears And Sam Asghari's Marriage Is On The Rocks

Pop star Britney Spears and actor Sam Asghari's marriage may be on the fritz after new information has come to light about their relationship. In May 2023, TMZ released "TMZ Investigates Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom," a documentary on Spears with one major bombshell alleging that her marriage is volatile and even physical. In June 2023, an inside source revealed to US Weekly that the couple has gone through ups and downs but "intend to make their marriage work." A source told the outlet: "Britney and Sam have their ups and downs, but nobody can deny they love each other very much."

The couple first met on the set of Spears' music videos for the song "Slumber Party" which was released in 2016, and the two hit it off instantly. The two dated for five years and tied the knot in June 2022 once Spears' conservatorship was up.

After Spears' conservatorship ended, the public's opinion of Asghari and his intentions became a huge topic of discussion. While many have described Asghari as her biggest supporter, many have also speculated that Asghari may be using Spears to advance his career, rise to fame, and for financial gain. Due to their speedy engagement and marriage post-conservatorship, many came to Spears' aid to make sure she got a prenup as a precaution. Ever since many conspiracies and concerning rumors have emerged about the couple's relationship.