What Zooey Deschanel's Relationship With HGTV Star Jonathan Scott's Family Is Like

The Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott frequently let fans in on their personal lives, including milestone events like marriage and having children. Since the brothers' initial foray into reality television in 2011, their family has changed significantly. Drew married his wife Linda Phan in May 2018 and they had their first child in May 2022. Jonathan has been dating actor Zooey Deschanel since 2019. He popped the question in August 2023. Deschanel posted a photo of herself with Jonathan and the engagement ring on Instagram, captioning it "Forever starts now."

The twins often show their family values in their shows like "Celebrity IOU," "Brother vs. Brother," and "Property Brothers" as they help families create dream homes or help celebrities make home renovations for loved ones. Luckily, bringing Deschanel into the family went as smoothly as the home renovations for which the brothers are famous. Jonathan's family, including brother Drew, immediately welcomed the "New Girl" star to the Scott family, and have had a great relationship with her ever since.