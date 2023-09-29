HGTV's Jonathan Scott Was Instantly Obsessed With Zooey Deschanel

Mustering the courage to flirt with someone you like can already be nerve-wracking enough. Now, imagine a television crew watching, filming, and editing your attempt at shooting your shot. Such was the case for HGTV's Jonathan Scott when he appeared on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" with "New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel.

The two lovebirds visited Jonathan Scott's brother- and sister-in-law's podcast "At Home with Linda and Drew Scott" to celebrate the Scott brothers' birthday, swap stories, and, of course, poke fun at Jonathan for his not-so-subtle schmoozing with actor Zooey Deschanel (who was still legally married but split from her ex, Jacob Pechenik, at the time). And while Jonathan might've thought he was subtle, it's clear that everyone on the show knew — Deschanel and the TV crew alike.

"The producers said I was flirting so bad, so hard, that they had to cut a bunch of that out," Jonathan said. "Otherwise, you look like a creepy weirdo," twin brother Drew dug. "Carpool creepy-oke."