What Happened To Kreyòl Essence After Shark Tank?
In 2014, Yve-Car Momperousse and her husband, Stéphane Jean-Baptiste, founded Kreyòl Essence, a company that sells Haitian Black Castor Oil. Kreyòl Essence claims that their Castor Oil is good for scalp problems and can stimulate hair growth. In addition, they allege that their Castor Oil could be used to treat eczema and other skin conditions. Unlike similar products on the market, Kreyòl Essence is manufactured using what they refer to as a hand-processing method.
As explained on Kreyòl Essence's website, Momperousse has used Haitian Black Castor Oil since she was a child. Per the Miami New Times, Momperousse grew up in Haiti and the United States. Her mother would sometimes ship the product to the States, but this was not always efficient. In an interview with Travel Noire, she said, "After a specific hair disaster, I went to natural and West Indian stores in Philadelphia in search of the Haitian Black Castor Oil, and to my dismay, no one had the organic oil available. That's when I decided that I was going to make the oil not only accessible to me but accessible to anyone else who needed it, and Kreyòl Essence was birthed."
In 2020, Momperousse and Jean-Baptiste appeared on Season 11, Episode 12 of "Shark Tank." The couple walked into the tank asking $400,000 for 10% of Kreyòl Essence, and Jean-Baptiste told the sharks that Kreyòl Essence had "the liquid gold of the Caribbean." Did the sharks take the bait?
Kreyòl Essence nabbed a large investment
On "Shark Tank," Yve-Car Momperousse and Stéphane Jean-Baptiste said that Kreyòl Essence's products were top-notch thanks to their processing method. Kevin O'Leary then asked about their sales, and Momperousse said they made $135,000 in 2014. But in 2016, they made only $40,000 in sales, with Jean-Baptiste explaining that Kreyòl Essence was then selling in bulk and had lost their biggest buyer.
Kreyòl Essence got back on their feet in 2017 when it started to sell directly to clients, and in 2018, it generated $1 million in revenue. Momperousse then revealed that Kreyòl Essence was on track to make $2 million thanks to a deal they had secured with Ulta. However, they added that Kreyòl Essence was $300,000 in debt.
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, and Daymond John said they were out. When the pair admitted that they had not done clinical or lab trials, Lori Greiner said she was out too. O'Leary then asked Momperousse and Jean-Babtiste for 37% of their company for $400,000. Momperousse asked for 20% or 25%, but O'Leary declined. That's when things got tense between O'Leary and the couple. Jean-Baptiste broke down in tears, saying that the events that transpired in 2016 had almost destroyed the company. Momperousse asked O'Leary if they could do a deal based on royalties. O'Leary then came up with a final offer; $400,000 for 25 cents in perpetuity and 5% in equity. The couple took the deal.
Kreyòl Essence saw immediate growth
Before "Shark Tank," Kreyòl Essence, a clean beauty brand, could primarily be found at Whole Foods and other smaller retailers. After their episode aired in January 2020, Kreyòl Essence products sold out on Amazon, according to Beauty Independent. Yve-Car Momperousse told the outlet that Kreyòl Essence's website sales also increased between 40% and 50%. In addition, the publication states that Kreyòl Essence was planning to invest $100,000 in marketing, advertising, and more, as Momperousse's goal was to make Kreyòl Essence a billion-dollar company.
In April 2020, Kreyòl Essence made its debut at Ulta. But they didn't stop there. Kreyòl Essence is now sold at retailers like JCPenney and Sprouts Farmers Market. Moreover, their Haitian Black Castor Oil is sold on Goop, and in 2021, Kreyòl Essence was sold on QVC. However, at the time of this publication, Kreyòl Essence is no longer listed on their website. As of 2023, Kreyòl Essence is also still sold at Whole Foods and Amazon.
Kreyòl Essence appears to have expanded their product line since their time on "Shark Tank." Their Haitian Black Castor Oil now comes in multiple scents, and they sell Moringa oil skincare, hair products, and supplements. Various hair and body care products are also available. Prices for all their items are affordable and range from $18-$65.
Shark Tank has had a lasting impact on Kreyòl Essence
Kreyòl Essence has been included in various publications such as Oprah Daily and Marie Claire. They are also active on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Speaking about her experience on "Shark Tank," Yve-Car Momperousse told the Beauty Independent that this was only the beginning of Kreyòl Essence's journey and noted, "I also walked away with a sense of accomplishment because Kevin O'Leary is not a shark who gets involved in a business from an emotional standpoint. He gets involved because he's looking at the business merits."
That said, Kreyòl Essence proudly states on their website that they were on "Shark Tank." In addition, to having their episode embedded on their website, they sell "Shark Tank" themed bundles for each of the Sharks in their episode. These include Mr. Wonderful Oils Of Haiti Bundle, Barbara's Lavender Trio, and more.
Customers rave about the original Haitian Black Castor Oil featured on the show. It has 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with one individual saying, "I have used it for my eyebrows, my edges, and occasional skin rashes or irritation, and it works very well, a little goes a long way!" Others had similar comments, but many said they did not like the product's smell. If customers want to test products before purchasing, they can order free samples on Kreyòl Essence's website.
How Kreyòl Essence is giving back
On "Shark Tank," Yve-Car Momperousse disclosed that Kreyòl Essence's Castor seeds came directly from local farmers in Haiti. She and Stéphane Jean-Baptiste went on to say that they created Kreyòl Essence to fight poverty. In an interview with Glossy, Momperousse explained, "We wanted to introduce a different relationship for people to have with Haiti, and to be able to help beyond a donation by doing business with the country. We consider ourselves a social impact business." Kreyòl Essence expands on this commitment on their website, noting that their efforts are aiding in Haiti's economic development and that they are primarily hiring women. Besides being ethically made, Kreyòl Essence's products are sustainable and eco-friendly. The company also plants Castor plants to ensure they are not negatively affecting Haiti's environment.
However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing for Kreyòl Essence. Momperousse admitted to Glossy that the pandemic affected Kreyòl Essence's sales with Ulta, but ultimately, the company recovered within a few months. In 2022, an influencer sued Kreyòl Essence for using her image in advertisements without permission. The case is yet to be resolved at the time of this publication.
Kreyòl Essence is based in Miami, and in 2023, the company made it onto Inc. Magazine's list of Fastest-Growing Businesses in the Southeast. Per Inc. Magazine, Kreyòl Essence has grown 529% since 2020.