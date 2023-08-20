What Happened To Kreyòl Essence After Shark Tank?

In 2014, Yve-Car Momperousse and her husband, Stéphane Jean-Baptiste, founded Kreyòl Essence, a company that sells Haitian Black Castor Oil. Kreyòl Essence claims that their Castor Oil is good for scalp problems and can stimulate hair growth. In addition, they allege that their Castor Oil could be used to treat eczema and other skin conditions. Unlike similar products on the market, Kreyòl Essence is manufactured using what they refer to as a hand-processing method.

As explained on Kreyòl Essence's website, Momperousse has used Haitian Black Castor Oil since she was a child. Per the Miami New Times, Momperousse grew up in Haiti and the United States. Her mother would sometimes ship the product to the States, but this was not always efficient. In an interview with Travel Noire, she said, "After a specific hair disaster, I went to natural and West Indian stores in Philadelphia in search of the Haitian Black Castor Oil, and to my dismay, no one had the organic oil available. That's when I decided that I was going to make the oil not only accessible to me but accessible to anyone else who needed it, and Kreyòl Essence was birthed."

In 2020, Momperousse and Jean-Baptiste appeared on Season 11, Episode 12 of "Shark Tank." The couple walked into the tank asking $400,000 for 10% of Kreyòl Essence, and Jean-Baptiste told the sharks that Kreyòl Essence had "the liquid gold of the Caribbean." Did the sharks take the bait?