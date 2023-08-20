A Look At Lisa Marie Presley And Michael Lockwood's Messy Split

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood married in 2006, two years after Presley split from actor Nicholas Cage. Her and Lockwood's 10-year marriage would prove to be Presley's longest relationship yet and result in twin daughters. At the end of those 10 years, however, the couple hit a roadblock they couldn't overcome. Presley filed for divorce in June 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind her decision, People revealed.

It wouldn't be long into the divorce before things got nasty. In February of 2017, TMZ reported on a harrowing 911 call placed by Presley from her home. During the call, she claimed to have located some predatory photos of children on her husband's computer. The accusation resulted in the pair's daughters being taken into protective custody. In legal documents obtained by the site, Presley stated, "I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices."

The allegations were investigated, but charges were never filed and Lockwood was never indicted. An officer with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statement to People, saying, "Barring any new potential evidence or information, we have concluded our involvement in this matter. We have not been able to determine a crime occurred in Tennessee and accordingly do not have an open investigation."