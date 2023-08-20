What Happened Between Ridge And The Second Caroline On The Bold And The Beautiful?

In the early days of "The Bold and the Beautiful," Ridge Forrester was romantically involved with Caroline Spencer (Joanna Johnson), the daughter of business tycoon Bill Spencer Sr. (Jim Storm). Sadly their relationship was plagued with issues from the start. However, one of the biggest hurdles the couple had to overcome was Caroline's leukemia diagnosis, a disease that ultimately claimed her life. Caroline was Ridge's first major love story on the show, but once she was out of the picture, things became all about Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (then Hunter Tylo).

During one of Brooke and Ridge's many fallouts, she became involved with Bill Spencer Sr.'s son, Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont). Ridge was vehemently against the idea of them being together — so much so, that he traveled across the globe to stop them from tying the knot. Upon arrival, he was able to hold off the nuptials, but Bill orchestrated the helicopter carrying Ridge to dump him in the water, and although he survived, he suffered severe memory loss.

This not only caused Ridge to forget about his epic love story with Brooke, but it took away his innate abilities as a fashion designer. However, amid all of this, Ridge grew closer to Caroline's namesake, Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). She was fresh off her own heartache from her doomed relationship with Rick Forrester (Jacob Young), so working with Ridge was comforting for all involved.