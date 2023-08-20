Why Former Days Of Our Lives Star Jensen Ackles Named His Son Zeppelin

Jensen Ackles is probably best known for his 15-season run as heartthrob Dean Winchester on the CW's "Supernatural," but before he hit it big on the drama, Ackles was a fan-favorite on "Days of Our Lives." Ackles is also known for being a dedicated family man.

In 2016, Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles welcomed twins, a daughter named Arrow and a son named Zeppelin. In an interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ackles explained the origin of Zeppelin's unique name, telling the daytime show hosts, "When the doctor pulled Zeppelin out, his umbilical cord was tied into a knot."

Thankfully it was a minor problem and the baby was not harmed, but it got Ackles thinking about the name they were going to give their son. Influenced by the baby's eventful birth, Ackles started looking at websites that detail different kinds of knots. Specifically, sailing knots. He laughed with Kelly and Ryan, explaining, "And at the very end was the Zeppelin bend, which was the knot they used to tether the Zeppelin blimps to the ground."