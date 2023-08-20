Why Jared Padalecki Didn't Want His Kids To Watch Supernatural

Most children think their favorite TV characters are real due to their raging imaginations, which can't tell fantasy from reality. While all parents have to deal with explaining the difference between what's real and what's not to their kids, actors most likely have it worse. As people who portray the fictional characters the world sees on its screens, it can be tough convincing their own children that they're not actually them.

For this very reason, Jared Padalecki, the star of the hit show "Supernatural," doesn't allow his kids to watch the work he's best known for. Other than the often vivid displays of violence, Jared's wife and the mother of his three children, Genevieve Padalecki, is also on the show, which would undoubtedly confuse their youngsters even more. The spouses actually met on set, and while that may be a cute story to tell the kids, they're most likely not sharing all the gruesome details of their time spent together at work.