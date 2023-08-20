Details About Baywatch Star Donna D'Errico's Tumultuous Relationship With Nikki Sixx

The band Mötley Crüe – initially comprised of Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, and Tommy Lee — rose to fame and infamy in the 1980s with hard rock hits and controversy. The controversy continues into the present day, often due to past high-profile relationships that still make headlines. As with many rock star marriages, that of Sixx and ex-wife Donna D'Errico was riddled with infidelity and substance use.

Sixx married D'Errico just one month after divorcing his first wife, Brandi Brandt, in 1996. D'Errico played Donna Marco on "Baywatch" and "Baywatch Nights." The former of the two ran from 1989 to 2001. D'Errico met the Mötley Crüe bassist through "Baywatch" castmate Pamela Anderson, who tied the knot with his bandmate Lee in 1995. While D'Errico and Sixx's relationship has not been chronicled through an Emmy-winning television series like Anderson and Lee's, D'Errico has opened up about what happened during their marriage and eventual divorce.