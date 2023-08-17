Body Language Expert Tells Us Prince Harry's More Confident Solo In New Netflix Doc

Prince Harry's latest documentary is set to be released on Netflix more than two years after it was first announced. The Duke of Sussex is bringing a behind-the-scenes look at the Invictus Games, an annual tournament that was founded in 2014 in which previously injured service members, including veterans, compete. The new series will follow along as preparations get underway for the 2020 games, which took place in November 2022 due to the pandemic.

On August 16, a new trailer for the doc, titled "Heart of Invictus," was released, showing Prince Harry front and center as he helps showcase what the Invictus Games are all about. This really marks the first time that folks have seen Harry embarking on a show that doesn't involve his wife, Meghan Markle. For this reason, we wanted to get an expert's opinion on how Prince Harry presents himself on camera when the focus is solely on him — and his passion project.

The List chatted with body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." Jess Ponce III to get some scoop on how Prince Harry carries himself in footage from this new trailer in comparison to the trailers from his previous docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." For starters, Ponce says that there is "a noticeable difference between the two different promos," from the overall production to the music, and everything in between. However, there's an obvious change in the former working royal from trailer to trailer, which Ponce discussed with us in depth.