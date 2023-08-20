How Matthew Perry Wound Up Getting The Last Line In The Friends Finale

While the "Friends" finale of 2004 marked the end of the celebrated ten-seasons-long series, the iconic sitcom continues to be a modern-day cultural fixture. Whether it's through recognizable spins on the "Friends" logo, Ross-and-Rachel references made on contemporary TV shows, or the lasting legacy of fame that follows around the core cast of actors, the beloved comedy series has an enduring impact that doesn't appear to be going anywhere soon.

In his 2023 memoir, titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," actor Matthew Perry, who's known for playing Chandler Bing, speaks to this lasting impact, specifically providing details about the final episode and the show's end. Because a notable portion of his time on the sitcom was consumed by addiction, some of Perry's reflections are definitely more serious than others.

However, longtime fans of the show will no doubt appreciate his look back at his stint on "Friends" and the behind-the-scenes details he provides. For instance, the "17 Again" star explains that the last laugh of the series, which is earned by the often-sarcastic Chandler Bing, was something he specifically requested.