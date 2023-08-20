What We Know About RHONY Star Erin Lichy's Trump Campaign Donation Drama

Erin Lichy made her debut on "Real Housewives of New York" in Season 14 as a part of the all-new cast of the reality show. And the new cast has, of course, meant new drama for Bravo fans with Lichy getting into it on "RHONY" with Brynn Whitfield over, among other things, cheese. But Lichy has also found herself in the midst of some political drama off-screen.

On TikTok, one user did a deep dive into campaign finance reports to see where the cast of "RHONY" has put their money, and he said that in his digging, he discovered that Lichy donated $400 to Donald Trump. And what was potentially the most shocking part about the donation wasn't who it was to — it was that it occurred after Trump lost the 2020 election, which could mean that it went towards Trump's "Stop the Steal" fundraising effort. In the Final Report from the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, they found that much of the $250 million donated to the Trump campaign after the election in support of an "Election Defense Fund" instead went to the Save America political action committee for Trump, which could be kept by Trump and used for personal reasons.