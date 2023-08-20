Pamela Anderson Is Still A Beach Babe Without Makeup

Well-known for her reign in the '90s and her famed stint on "Baywatch," Pamela Anderson is a certified icon. Fans were positively surprised by her cover for Women's Wear Daily's digital issue, as the actor went makeup-free. The model is well known for her sultry makeup, complete with smoky black eyes and perfectly tinted lips. But on the digital cover, Anderson shows off her natural freckles and glowing skin.

In her cover story, she admitted that going makeup-free look is her preferred look. "I really feel powerful right now when everything's very pared down," she told WWD. "I like to see my freckles. I like when my hair isn't done. I like just a really fresh face." Anderson has gone through a stunning transformation over the years but shows that she still has the beach babe look in her cover shots, wearing her signature blonde hair in a windswept style. This cover story came shortly after the release of her intimate documentary, "Pamela, A Love Story," which was released in 2023. Her memoir, "Love, Pamela" was published the same day as the documentary.

This pared-down look also coincides with Anderson's new mantra at this stage of her life. Anderson shared that she has been open to embracing simplicity and her natural beauty: "That's my look. And I feel like that is a power statement because I'm accepting myself a lot more these days, and it feels great."