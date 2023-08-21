Suri Cruise Was A Hillary Clinton Fan During The 2016 Presidential Election

Suri Cruise, the only daughter of former it-couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, wasn't yet middle school-aged at the time of the 2016 Presidential election. Still, she had some pretty strong opinions about the outcome, opinions that were perhaps informed by her mother. In a 2017 interview with Jenna Bush Hager on SiriusXM, Katie Holmes spoke about the state of U.S. politics. "I thought Hillary was going to win this year, and it was such a — it just hurt so badly when she didn't," the "Dawson's Creek" star explained, adding, "I know that it hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, 'Oh we have a lot . . . a long way to go as women.'" Since her split from Tom Cruise in 2012, Katie Holmes has been outspoken about the importance of female independence.

"We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people," she said. Especially in the wake of Donald Trump's 2016 Presidential win, she believed women needed to stick up for one another (and themselves). Four years later, in the midst of the Biden-Harris campaign, Holmes spoke up in support of the Democratic nominees by posting a confusing thirst trap on Instagram.