What Could Happen To Melania If Donald Trump Goes To Prison?

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted four times (as of this writing). According to Forbes, if he is found guilty of all 91 state and federal charges against him, he could face up to 717.5 years in prison. While he may not actually serve any of it, one can't help but wonder what that sentencing would mean for Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump.

From sexual assault allegations to the insurrection to impeachment trials, Melania has seemed unflappable in recent years. However, she has made a point of staying out of the public eye ever since her family left the White House, which has certainly raised some eyebrows. "Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny," an unnamed source told People in August 2023. "She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere. She leads her own life." Of course, there are those who suspect she's ready for divorce, but at this point, it's all speculation.

So, what would Melania Trump's own life look like if Donald Trump went to prison? Here are some theories.