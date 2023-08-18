The Tuohy Family: 10 Facts About The Blind Side Family

Most of us met the Tuohys in 2009 when the Oscar-nominated film "The Blind Side" hit the big screen. The movie, which was based on the book "The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game" by Sean Tuohy's childhood pal Michael Lewis, centered around the true story of how Michael Oher, a Black American teenager from the gang-riddled projects of Memphis, Tennessee, who was taken into the home and seemingly hearts of the affluent Tuohy family. The movie implies that the Tuohys became Oher's adopted family, providing him with a stable home, a college education, and the encouragement to pursue a football career that landed "Big Mike" in the NFL. But is the story too good to be true? Oher says yes.

In a 2023 petition, Oher claims that the Tuohys falsely led him to believe that he was legally a part of their family and instead used him to pad their already substantial pocketbooks through a conservatorship that gave them the power to act on his behalf. Oher, who was 18 when he agreed to a conservatorship, is asking for it to be terminated and for any backpay the family has earned off of his name and story, specifically from "The Blind Side," which grossed more than $300 million.

A statement issued on the family's behalf explained that while they will not oppose the termination, they "will not hesitate to defend their good names, stand up to this shakedown and defeat this offensive lawsuit."