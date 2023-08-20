When Calls The Heart Season 9 Cliffhangers That Need To Be Resolved In Season 10

Hallmark's hit series, "When Calls the Heart" is back, and we've got plenty to catch up on with the folks of Hope Valley. Series star Erin Krakow has promised "jaw-dropping" moments in "When Calls The Heart" Season 10, and this has fans of the series — aka "hearties" — biting their nails in anticipation for what this season may hold.

"There's real drama [and] sweet, funny moments with the kids. It's just a very full, exciting season," Krakow told Good Housekeeping. Of course, a promise like that could keep fans of any series on their toes, but when it comes to "When Calls the Heart," we were already expecting it — especially considering just how many loose ends were left after the Season 9 finale.

The biggest fans of "When Calls The Heart" have watched this series from the start and know just how many twists and turns the drama has with each new season. Still, the Season 9 finale left us with more than a few questions. So, which ones are we most hoping for a resolution to this season? Let's dig in.