Erin Krakow Promises 'Jaw Dropping' Moments In When Calls The Heart Season 10

Erin Krakow promises that "When Calls the Heart" Season 10 will have music, babies, and romance. The new season premieres on July 30, 2023, on the Hallmark Channel, and Krakow sat down with Deidre Behar from Entertainment Tonight to talk all about it.

Behar joked that Krakow was glowing because she was so excited for Season 10, and Krakow expressed how surreal it was that their show made it so far and how grateful she is. She said, "We're truly leveling up the 'When Calls the Heart' experience," and referenced a season with family, music, and new guest stars. Krakow added, "There's a lot of romance. There's a new baby. I mean, it's a momentous season, as it should be in Season 10."

After discussing which characters would be struggling this season — and learning that Elizabeth and Lucas, despite their exciting engagement, will have new problems to overcome — Behar asked Krakow if there would be a moment "we're going to have to pick our jaws up off the floor." Krakow laughed and said, "There will be some jaw-dropping. There will probably be a few dropped jaws." She hinted at a thrilling life-or-death situation but told Behar and the viewers that no one would actually die.