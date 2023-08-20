Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky's Daughter Portia Is Spitting Image Of Her Dad

Fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" have watched Kyle Richards' daughters grow up over the years, but arguably the biggest transformation is that of her youngest daughter, Portia. When the reality show's first season kicked off, Portia was just a one-year-old in diapers. Flash forward to today, and the youngest member of Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky's brood has long outgrown her highchairs and baby onesies.

Portia is now a teenager, old enough to be learning to drive and prepping for college applications. And, unsurprisingly, she looks a lot older than she did during her early days on "The Real Housewives." In August 2023, Portia posted a rare photo on her Instagram, showing off a slicked-back ponytail and matching patchwork top and miniskirt. Fans commented on the snap, noting how mature the reality star looked.

In the few other pics sprinkled on Portia's Instagram story highlights, the teen can be seen posing with her family (she's already almost as tall as her mom and sisters), relaxing on a private jet, and taking mirror selfies with friends. Besides growing up right before our eyes, we also can't help but notice how much Portia resembles her dad.