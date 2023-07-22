Kyle Richards' Daughters Are Practically All Grown Up

Kyle Richards is a woman who needs no introduction. Her career in show business began when she was still a child, acting in series like "Little House on the Prairie" and feature films like "Halloween." She continued acting into adulthood, and her filmography made a huge pivot when she joined the reality show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The series has given fans a glimpse into her life, which includes her four daughters.

"Our immediate family is super, super tight. We're all supportive of each other," Richards' firstborn, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, told The Daily Dish. "We all love being together."

It's clear that being a mom is the most important thing in Richards' life — the actor even stepped back from her career to focus on her children. "When the other kids were little I was a stay at home mom," she told People in 2018. "Now I have a lot of jobs and it really is great to have my daughters being there and helping pick up with school and all that stuff." Meet Kyle Richards' four daughters and discover everything you need to know about them.