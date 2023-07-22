Kyle Richards' Daughters Are Practically All Grown Up
Kyle Richards is a woman who needs no introduction. Her career in show business began when she was still a child, acting in series like "Little House on the Prairie" and feature films like "Halloween." She continued acting into adulthood, and her filmography made a huge pivot when she joined the reality show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The series has given fans a glimpse into her life, which includes her four daughters.
"Our immediate family is super, super tight. We're all supportive of each other," Richards' firstborn, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, told The Daily Dish. "We all love being together."
It's clear that being a mom is the most important thing in Richards' life — the actor even stepped back from her career to focus on her children. "When the other kids were little I was a stay at home mom," she told People in 2018. "Now I have a lot of jobs and it really is great to have my daughters being there and helping pick up with school and all that stuff." Meet Kyle Richards' four daughters and discover everything you need to know about them.
Kyle Richards has four daughters from two marriages
Kyle Richards became a mother for the first time in 1988 when she welcomed her firstborn, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie. At the time, Richards was married to her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie (they divorced in 1992). Richards was a young mom, and her life was very different from her friends' lives at the time.
"I had a baby at 19, and all my friends are in college going to sorority parties," she recalled in an interview with People in 2018. "I was married with a baby and nursing. They'd come visit me, and I'd be breastfeeding my baby. So I didn't do those kinds of things, girls trips."
It would be nearly a decade before the "Halloween" actor became a mother again. In 1996, Richards and her second husband, Mauricio Umansky, welcomed Alexia Umansky. Richards' third and fourth daughters, Sophia Umansky and Portia Umansky, arrived in 2000 and 2008, respectively.
Three of Kyle Richards' girls work at The Agency
Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, runs a successful Los Angeles-based real estate company called The Agency, and three of her daughters are involved in the family business in some way. Mauricio's stepdaughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, knew this was a career path she wanted to follow since childhood. "I always have been interested in real estate since I was a little kid," she told The Daily Dish. "I'd drive around to open houses with my mom and Mauricio when I was 6, 7, 8 years old, I'd love to see all the houses." And having grown up in Los Angeles, she has excellent area knowledge.
In a 2020 interview with Haute Residence, Aldjufrie once again discussed her passion for real estate: "Even as a young kid, I had an appreciation for architecture, and I loved imagining what kind of people would be the right fit for each home."
Her younger sisters Sophia Umansky and Alexia Umansky also work for their dad's company. Like Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky has fond memories of watching Mauricio build his real estate empire, and it's clear his passion influenced her career path. "I grew up watching my father work. I'd watch him show homes, sit at open houses and build relationships with clients," reads her company bio. "Real estate is something I always knew I loved. And I quickly realized I could devote my life to this industry and be happy."
From Real Housewives to Buying Beverly Hills
In 2022, Netflix announced that Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, and three of their daughters would show off their skills as real estate professionals in the Netflix series "Buying Beverly Hills." This was a major move for a number of reasons. First of all, the show has nothing to do with "The Real Housewives," or Bravo for that matter. What's more, Richards has made it clear in the past that she doesn't want her kids pursuing reality television. "I wouldn't let them," she told Australia's TV Week in 2020 (via Wonderwall). "They're businesswomen, and I like that they're on that path."
Cut to 2022 when Richards admitted that she still was not totally comfortable with her daughters having their own show, but was on board regardless. "Here are those words coming back to bite me," she told People. When asked about the series at BravoCon 2022, Richards acknowledged that her years of reality TV experience have come in handy. "But at least I've been doing this for a while, and I gave a lot of advice to my husband and daughters," she said, per People.
Mauricio has also noted how useful it's been to have a reality TV veteran in the family. "Alexia had a lot of drama," he told PopSugar in 2022. "I think Kyle definitely helped her through that process as a [therapist]."
The Buying Beverly Hills Season 1 cliffhanger
At the end of "Buying Beverly Hills" Season 1, viewers saw Sophia Umansky join her two older sisters at The Agency. While real estate clearly runs in the family, that is not to say Sophia hasn't had her work cut out for her. In a November 2022 interview with In The Know's "We Should Talk," Alexia Umansky gave an update on Sophia's career. "She's studying for her real estate license right now, and she has not started coming into the office just yet, but next week is our Agency forum, which is where all the offices from around the world come together," she said. "She's gonna be coming to that, and I think that's really gonna open her eyes, and she's gonna be like, 'I wanna start coming in everyday.'"
Farrah Aldjufrie added that she and Alexia assumed Sophia would get involved with The Agency at some point, but they did not know when she would be climbing aboard. "Even [Sophia is] laughing about it, but that was the plan anyways, that she probably was going to join on her own accord," Aldjufrie said. It's still too early to say whether or not Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's youngest daughter will also get into real estate, but it's clear that the pull is strong.
Farrah Aldjufrie is proud to call Kyle Richards her mom
Kyle Richards was an actor long before she became a mom — and long before she became a reality star, for that matter — but according to firstborn Farrah Aldjufrie, their household never felt too showbiz-y. "I think our family's so balanced and normal, I know a lot of people say that, but really we're super, super tight knit. We're super, super close," Aldjufrie told Bravo TV's The Daily Dish in 2016. "My mom, I don't know how she juggles being this celebrity on the show and being the mom that would never miss one game or pick her kids up from school."
Despite her love and admiration for her mother and her acting career, Aldjufrie did not dream of following that particular path — even though her mother could certainly help her get a foot in the door. "I'm just naturally a little more shy than my mom and some people in my family. But I'm not seeking out the spotlight as much," she told The Daily Dish. While acting never appealed to Aldjufrie, she was drawn to another family business. And what do you know, she ended up in the spotlight after all.
Farrah Aldjufrie has embraced reality TV
When it came time to figure out a career path for herself, Kyle Richards' eldest, Farrah Aldjufrie, was eager to pick one that was more stable and secure than, say, an acting career. "The entertainment business is awesome, it's fun, but there's only so far you can go, and then what happens when your career [and] your days are over?" she said to The Daily Dish. "Whereas real estate is forever, and you can make a lot of money, and it's not as much about luck as about hard work." Funny enough, Aldjufrie still landed in the entertainment industry thanks to Netflix original reality series "Buying Beverly Hills."
Understandably, Aldjufrie worried about how the series might impact her professional reputation. After watching her own mother weather a number of storms on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Aldjufrie was reluctant to welcome cameras into her real-life workplace and let the chips fall where they may. "I didn't need to do this, I do just fine in my job, so it did feel like a big risk," she said on an episode of "Up and Adam!" "I did not know how I was going to be portrayed. I did see that my mom had a bit of a rough last season [of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills']." However, once she saw the final product, her worries went out the door. "Yes, we have some drama, but it is a professional show," she said.
Farrah Aldjufrie is busy with planning a wedding
Professionally, Farrah Aldjufrie's life is likely just where she wants it to be; over the years, she has spoken passionately about her job in real estate and why it's the right fit for her. But she's also had success in her personal life, and her relationship status made headlines in November 2021 when she announced her engagement to Alex Manos.
Aldjufrie shared the news with fans on Instagram, writing, "beyond grateful for you I love you so much." It is clear her family also approves of the match, as Richards posted a photo of the couple and celebrated their news. "My baby @farrahbritt is getting married! We love Alex so much and couldn't be happier!!" Richards wrote.
In a 2021 chat with E! News, Richards dished that her daughter's wedding was expected to be on a smaller scale than her cousin Paris Hilton's celebration. "It will not be a three-day affair," she said. "As a mom of four daughters, I've always dreamt about my daughters' weddings. I'm excited to be the mother of the bride, but it's very much her day." And it sounds like Aldjufrie is determined to make her day as perfect as possible. In April 2023, she told E! News that she still has a lot of wedding work to do. "Planning is not going great," she said. "I'm one of those girls, I'm not a bridezilla, and I am just taking my time."
Alexia Umansky is an Emerson College graduate
Kyle Richards' daughters work hard and are passionate about their studies. Alexia Simone Umansky graduated from Emerson College with a degree in marketing communication. Naturally, her mother was incredibly proud of this special moment in her daughter's life. In 2018, she posted a photo of Alexia wearing her graduation cap and gown on Instagram.
"What an incredible Mother's Day gift. I watched my daughter graduate from college today," Richards wrote. She went on to praise her child and commented on how proud she was. "When we dropped you off at college I thought I would never survive the 4 years," she continued, "Now you're a college graduate and coming home!!"
This is not the first time Richards has spoken about the despair she felt when her daughter left home. "It's hard having her away, she's such a home girl," she said in a 2016 interview with People. "When she comes home to visit, which is often, she cries every time she leaves. I cry ... it's hard."
Sophia Umansky graduated from George Washington University
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's daughter Sophia Umansky is also all grown up now. In 2022, the "Real Housewives" star's third eldest graduated from George Washington University with a degree in psychological and brain sciences. Like Richards did when her sister Alexia Simone Umansky graduated, she celebrated Sophia with a special tribute on Instagram. Sharing a photo of Sophia holding her graduation cap and a bouquet of roses, the proud mom wrote, "So incredibly proud of you @sophiakylieee. I love you so much & am so proud of you every day. But today, my heart was bursting with pride."
In 2018, Richards spoke about being separated from her daughter, and she struggled (just like before). "There were tears," she told Today. However, helping her daughter settle into her new university residence brought her some comfort. "It made me feel better making her space feel like home," she said.
Sophia Umansky gave modeling a go
There is no denying all of Kyle Richards' daughters are genetically blessed, and it should not come as a surprise that at least one of them has shown an interest in modeling. In 2020, Sophia Umansky walked the runway at New York Fashion Week for designer Matt Sarafa. Richards shared a photo from the fashion event and noted that this was her daughter's second time doing runway work. "She was nervous, but she stepped outside of her comfort zone and did it," the reality star wrote. That same year, Sophia walked the runway for Kyle x Shahida, Richards' collection with Shahida Clayton.
If there's one thing all of Richards' daughters have in common, it is an interest in fashion. In an interview with British Vogue, she commented that after her home was broken into in 2017, she had to replace her handbag collection, and now she gets multiples. "I try to get four of everything for each of my daughters," she said.
Portia Umansky was bitten by the acting bug
While three of Kyle Richards' daughters have chosen real estate over acting, her youngest might follow in her footsteps. As longtime "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans may remember, Portia Umansky expressed an interest in acting at a young age. In Season 6, Richards even took Umansky to an acting class.
"Portia is the only one who wants to act and it's very weird for me to take her to auditions," Richards said at an event for 92nd Street Y in 2108, per Page Six. "She just has such a good attitude about it and she's very good at it. She's screen tested [and] she gets callbacks all the time but she hasn't booked it yet so now I start getting like, 'Is she going to start [getting] sad or nervous?' But she just goes and doesn't even ask about it again so I think she thinks this is the job."
Richards has supported her littlest one's career, including sharing a clip of her appearance in a made-for-TV Christmas movie called "The Real Housewives of the North Pole."
She is also passionate about makeup
The Richards-Umansky house is no stranger to glam squads, and evidently, Portia Umansky has picked up a skill or two.
From an early age, Kyle Richards' youngest's makeup skills have impressed the family. In a 2018 interview with People, the Bravo star shared that Portia did Alexia Umansky's makeup for her 21st birthday. "She's actually very good at it," she said. "At first I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what is she doing with the makeup?' But for her it really is like an art form. I love makeup, so I don't think she had a chance not to."
And it's not just family members who have sat in Portia's makeup chair. As Richards shared on Instagram Stories in 2018 (via The Daily Dish), her daughter put makeup on "RHOBH" alum Teddi Mellencamp-Arrovaye ahead of a Coachella event. After her face was all set, Mellencamp-Arrovaye shared a selfie and wrote, "I can't even."
Portia Umansky's bat mitzvah was an epic celebration
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's youngest's coming-of-age ceremony was so lavish it made headlines. Portia Umansky celebrated her bat mitzvah in 2021, and videos and photos from the "Cirque du Portia"- themed extravaganza prove that no expense was spared. (According to Page Six, it reportedly cost $400,000.) One of the highlights, which Richards posted to Instagram, was Portia and Mauricio sharing a dance, surrounded by their loved ones and a ceiling filled with giant gold balloons. In the caption, Richards thanked those involved in making it happen, giving a shout out to the teams behind the candy bar, dessert bar, photo booth, and circus performances.
There were a number of "Real Housewives" stars in attendance, including Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke. There were also stars who wished they were in attendance: On an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," musicians slash Bravo super fans Alana Haim and Este Haim dished that they tried to score invites to the event. "We have the same rabbi as Kyle and Portia," Alana explained. "And we actually randomly ran into him on the day [of Portia's bat mitzvah]." According to the two sisters, they asked their rabbi to see if he could get them on the guest list, even offering to perform at the temple or the actual party. "It would've been an honor," Este said. Alas, Haim did not go to the bat mitzvah, but at least they got an "only in LA" story out of it.
The Real Housewives is a huge part of their lives
If it seems like Kyle Richards' daughters grew up right before our eyes, it's because they pretty much did. When the show began filming, Farrah Aldjufrie was 21, Alexia Umansky was 13, Sophia Umansky was 9, and Portia Umansky was just 1 year old. Richards once told British Vogue, "all of my daughters' milestones have also been documented, so when I have grandchildren in the future, they will also be able to view our family through the show." While spending the bulk of your childhood on a reality TV show may sound surreal, as far as Richards' kids are concerned, it's just life. "They don't think of themselves as being on TV at all," she insisted to The Daily Dish in 2021.
While the kids may be able to separate their real lives from 'The Real Housewives," that is not to say they do not embrace the reality series. "It's actually very funny because Portia has just started watching 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,'" Richards said in the aforementioned chat with The Daily Dish. "She's 13 years old now, and she and her friends have started watching it, and she comes in the other day. She said, 'Mom, this is the best show on television. I'm obsessed. We were binge-watching. We're through Season 3.'" Reality star kids are just like us.