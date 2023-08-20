The Stipulations The Busbys Had Before Filming OutDaughtered Season 9

The TLC network has transformed itself from "The Learning Channel" to the "Learning About Unusual Families Channel." Many of its most popular programs involve families with different abilities ("7 Little Johnstons"), ones larger than the norm ("Doubling Down with the Derricos"), ones from unusual faith groups ("Return to Amish" and "Sister Wives"), and sometimes combinations of the above ("19 Kids & Counting" — large family and fringe ministry).

Currently at the top of the TLC mix is "OutDaughtered," the reality series following the adventures of Adam and Danielle Busby and their large clan. Having six girls may not seem too extraordinary, but five of them just happen to be the country's only set of quintuplet girls. In April 2023, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker all turned 8, just three days after their big sister Blayke celebrated her 12th birthday.

Season 9 of the hit show debuted in July 2023, to the delight of fans who thought they'd never see the Busbys again. In 2021, Adam and Danielle opted to take a break from filming. As they explained in a Today.com interview, being confined to home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult and draining to put Season 8 together. "So we were like, 'Man, let's take a break. Let's take a breather,'" Adam said. That time off allowed the Busbys to regroup and enjoy quality time. Eventually, they decided as a family to resume the show — but not without some important changes in procedure.