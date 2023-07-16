Op-Ed: The Duggars' Downfall Should Spell The End Of Mega-Families On TV

Admittedly, "19 Kids & Counting" made for enjoyable viewing when we thought the Duggars were just a big, quirky bunch. We accepted their old-fashioned dress code (just a step less modest than the Amish), their buddy system in which daughters became mini-moms, and the endless episodes devoted to the marriages and pregnancies of the older siblings. (Well, who doesn't love weddings and babies?) But now that we know better, it's not fun anymore. Between the horrific acts of oldest son Josh, his parents' attempts to cover up those deeds, and the Amazon docu-series "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," the Duggar family's clean-cut rep is muddied forever. The odds of their getting another reality series anytime soon are about as good as the chances of mom Michelle donning a string bikini. Okay, maybe 10 years down the road we'll see the cameras following young Josie as she enters Harvard Law School or becomes a WWE wrestler, but we're not holding our breath 'til then.

Disagree with us if you will (and you just might), but we'd be happy if the mega-family TV trend ended altogether. There's a lot that goes on behind those families' tidy suburban doors, and it's getting harder to pretend that their lives are as joyful as they seem. In fact, glorifying the families may be helping them hide the truth of their lives.