Prince Louis' Name Has A Magical Connection To The Harry Potter Franchise

The third child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, was born in April 2018. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Louis Arthur Charles' name holds significant meaning within the royal family. The youngest Cambridge's first name is one that his own father was given as a middle name, according to the Daily Mail. The name Arthur is one that is held by both William and his father, King Charles III, as middle names, while Prince Louis' second middle name, Charles, is an obvious nod to his grandpa.

While royal watchers saturate themselves in tradition and the deeper meaning of the child's name, there's something that many people may not even realize. Prince Louis' full name has a link to the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Of course, we can only assume that the Prince and Princess of Wales didn't name their son with the "Harry Potter" books in mind, but we also can't neglect to mention that the future king and queen of England are major Potterheads, either. Back in 2013, the duo attended the Inauguration Of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden where they took part in some fun spellcasting alongside Prince Harry, per My London.

During their visit, both William and Kate admitted they enjoyed the films, but it was Kate who said that she had also read the popular books written by J.K. Rowling. With that said, we'd be willing to bet that both William and Kate are well aware that their son has a connection to the Weasley family.