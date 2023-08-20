Prince Louis' Name Has A Magical Connection To The Harry Potter Franchise
The third child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, was born in April 2018. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Louis Arthur Charles' name holds significant meaning within the royal family. The youngest Cambridge's first name is one that his own father was given as a middle name, according to the Daily Mail. The name Arthur is one that is held by both William and his father, King Charles III, as middle names, while Prince Louis' second middle name, Charles, is an obvious nod to his grandpa.
While royal watchers saturate themselves in tradition and the deeper meaning of the child's name, there's something that many people may not even realize. Prince Louis' full name has a link to the "Harry Potter" franchise.
Of course, we can only assume that the Prince and Princess of Wales didn't name their son with the "Harry Potter" books in mind, but we also can't neglect to mention that the future king and queen of England are major Potterheads, either. Back in 2013, the duo attended the Inauguration Of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden where they took part in some fun spellcasting alongside Prince Harry, per My London.
During their visit, both William and Kate admitted they enjoyed the films, but it was Kate who said that she had also read the popular books written by J.K. Rowling. With that said, we'd be willing to bet that both William and Kate are well aware that their son has a connection to the Weasley family.
All three of Prince Louis' names match Weasley family members
Shortly after Prince Louis was born, a tweet posted by the Wizarding World revealed that the child was "named after three iconic Weasleys." For surface-level "Harry Potter" fans, the name Arthur is the most recognizable as it's the name of the Weasley patriarch, Arthur Weasley. In the books and in the films, Mr. Weasley played an extraordinary role in Harry Potter's life. Not only was he instrumental in helping Potter from time to time, but he was also a father figure to the orphan, accepting him into the family on holidays and inviting him to family events, such as Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour's wedding.
Meanwhile, Louis and Charles are also names of Weasley family members, though they may be lesser known. Charlie is one of Ron Weasley's brothers — the one who had a keen interest in dragons. As the story goes, Charlie was a star Quidditch player who decided to move to Romania to "study dragons," according to Pottermore.
And, as for Louis Weasley, the lesser-known of the Weasley bunch, well, he was one of Bill and Fleur's kids. For those who read the "Harry Potter" series, Louis Weasley was introduced in the "Deathly Hallows" epilogue. Not unlike Prince Louis, Louis Weasley is the youngest of three siblings; he has two older sisters, Victoire and Dominique. Prince Louis is the younger brother of Princess Charlotte and Prince George.
Harry Potter is royal family approved
As it turns out, the love that William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have for "Harry Potter" may even run deeper than we initially thought. In 2009, William actually shared that he has a scar on his forehead, not unlike Harry Potter himself. "That was for my Harry Potter scar, as I call it, just here. I call it that because it glows sometimes and some people notice it — other times they don't notice it at all. I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend of mine," he said in an interview per the Daily Mail.
And, in case anyone has any doubt about the royal family's appreciation of the "Harry Potter" franchise, King Charles is actually a fan, too. Back in 2018, Queen Camilla revealed that her husband enjoyed reading the books to his grandchildren. "He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think the children really appreciate that," she said on the BBC One documentary "Prince, Son, and Heir: Charles at 70," according to Hello! magazine.
So, maybe William and Kate did name Prince Louis after the Weasley family, after all.