The Meaning Behind Prince Louis' Name

Kate Middleton has confessed to feeling a lot of pressure when it came to naming her children, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales. As the Princess of Wales confessed to Amy Stubbs, deputy director of midwifery at Royal Surrey County Hospital in October of 2022, she ended up selecting her "favorite names" but not without experiencing the gravity of the world waiting for the announcement of each name (via People).

When it came to naming her first child, the royal and her husband Prince William would go on to announce the highly-anticipated moniker two days after his birth in 2013 (via History). In 2015, Princess Charlotte's name was shared with royal fans around the globe in the same amount of time (via Hello!). But flash forward to 2018, and we would have to stand by for four long days before finding out what the third child of the Prince and Princess of Wales was named (via Marie Claire).

At the time, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told Town & Country that the delay was likely the result of several factors. "On one hand there's a desire to inform the families before a public declaration is made and any new parent appreciates having a little private time to get to know their new addition before the onslaught of announcements," she said.

When the new parents of three finally did share Prince Louis' name, fans everywhere were ready to unpack the meaning behind their choice.