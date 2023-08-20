Classic Soap Relationship Timeline: All My Children's Tad And Dixie

On Tad Martin and Dixie Cooney's wedding day, Tad got into a fight with Billy Clyde Tuggle and they both fell off a bridge into a river. Even though Billy's body was the only one that was recovered, Tad was presumed dead. Dixie and Brooke English were both upset by Tad's death, as Brooke had just found out that she was pregnant with Tad's child.

After a while, Tad came back to Pine Valley alive, but with no memory of his life before. Brooke was able to jog his memory and Tad returned to his old self. After regaining his memories, he wanted to marry Dixie but married Brooke, since he wanted his child to be surrounded by a family. Their marriage didn't work out, and when Brooke and Tad divorced, Tad strayed back to Dixie; they reconciled and remarried.

They were happy until Dixie and Tad hit a road bump and Tad slept with Liza (Marcy Walker). When Dixie found out that he had cheated again, she divorced him, leaving town with their son and moving to Pigeon Hollow. After the explosion that killed Tad's new love interest, Dixie returned to town and became friends with Tad again. They left town on a trip to New York, and Tad and Dixie finally gave in to their feelings and kissed. Sadly, Tad was left heartbroken again after Dixie stood him up. Little did he know, but there was a very good reason as to why she didn't show.