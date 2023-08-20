What We Know So Far About The Chrisley Family's Reality TV Comeback

"Never say never" could be the unofficial motto of reality TV. The Busby family of "OutDaughtered" opted to pause their show in 2021 due to the difficulties of filming during COVID, but they brought the show back in summer 2023 once they were able to film without restrictions. The troubled life of "Mama June" Shannon threatened to bring "From Not to Hot" to a halt; instead, TLC producers tweaked the series to focus on her recovery from addiction and her attempts to reconnect with her family. Even "19 Kids & Counting" managed to survive with the "Counting On" spinoff for several years until the Duggar family's issues with son Josh made it impossible to portray them as just another nice, wholesome, churchgoing household.

It should come as no surprise, then, that a little jail time won't stop the popular "Chrisley Knows Best" series. Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving time in prison on numerous charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. Julie was given seven years in the federal pen, while Todd got 12 for being more deeply involved in the alleged fraud. To make things even more difficult, the couples' prisons are in two separate states, hundreds of miles apart. But as they say, the show must go on. The Chrisleys' production company, Scout Productions, announced on August 14 the show will return — without Julie and Todd. Per the Los Angeles Times, the focus of "Chrisley" will turn to the rest of the family instead.