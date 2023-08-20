David Foster Has A Rocky Relationship With His Daughters Sara And Erin

David Foster's absence from Sara and Erin Fosters' lives cut his daughters to the core. While they were rarely left wanting financially, they had little in the way of emotional support. The sisters had an adversarial relationship as kids, with Erin feeling excluded from Sara's life. This sisterly isolation left them feeling alone for much of their childhood, exacerbated by their father's lack of affection. While Erin needed her sister's support, Sara felt that she couldn't give it. "I was dealing with my own emotional turmoil, which was watching my father raise other children," she explained on "Sibling Revelry."

The children she referred to are Brandon and Brody Jenner, their former stepbrothers. David's affection for them led to pent-up anger and resentment on Sara and Erin's part. Most people would be jealous of the sisters' seemingly lavish lifestyle — but not everything is as it seems. While Sara and Erin acknowledge the privilege they had (and still have) being David's daughters, their access to his world was limited. Erin said on the podcast, "We never lived with our dad . . . we were living with our mom, and our dad was living in this $20 million house with Brandon and Brody [Jenner] . . . People would be like, 'you guys are spoiled brats, you guys have it all, and you're rich kids' . . . but we don't live there. We don't have the gate code. We don't have a room there. We're not really a part of that world."