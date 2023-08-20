Celine Dion's Son René-Charles Is Following In Her Musical Footsteps

Celine Dion is a mother of three boys, René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, all of whom she welcomed with her husband, René Angélil. Sadly, Angélil — who was also Dion's manager — died in 2016 from throat cancer. In the years since Angélil's passing, Dion has dedicated herself to being the best mom she can be to her sons, who have all spent their lives out of the spotlight. However, in recent years, Dion's oldest son has shown a serious love for music, following in the footsteps of his famous parents. His mom, of course, is one of the bestselling female music artists of all time, and his dad was a well-known music producer, so this all checks out.

In May 2018, René-Charles released two songs, both covers of songs made famous by The Weeknd, according to People. The songs quickly rose to the top of the SoundCloud charts, leaving Dion's son "speechless," as he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

René-Charles, who was 17 years old at the time, later revealed that he actually didn't even tell his mom that he was going to release the songs. "I played it to her for the first time (Wednesday). I just felt like keeping it on the low. But she loved it. She was just kind of stunned at first, because she'd never heard anything from me," he told the Montreal Gazette. In the years that followed, René-Charles has taken his music career even further.