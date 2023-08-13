Tragic Details About Celine Dion

Céline Dion's father, Adhémar Dion, died of bone cancer in 2003 at the age of 80. The day he died, she honored Adhémar at her Las Vegas residency. "My dad was, and still is, my number one fan," she told the audience. The following year, she spoke of her grief with Larry King. "It's very difficult when you lose a parent, when you lose a close, close, close one," she said. "Even though if you expect it, you can never be prepared for it." Per the Associated Press (via People), she took some time off from her residency to attend her late father's funeral and mourn with her family.

Céline has continued to celebrate her father over the years. In 2012, she released a song called "Parler à mon père" ("Talking to My Father") as a tribute to Adhémar. And in 2018, she shared a sweet Instagram birthday post featuring a picture of her hugging her dad. "Papa, you would have been 95 years old today," she wrote. "I think of you and I love you."

In 2020, Céline's mother, Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, died at the age of 92 of Alzheimer's. The night of her mother's death, Céline spoke of Thérèse at a concert. "I must admit, I'm a little shaky today," she said to the crowd. "On behalf of my brothers and sisters and all of the family, we would love to dedicate the show to her."