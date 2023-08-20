Ron Cephas Jones Shows His Unbreakable Bond With Daughter Jasmine Up Until His Tragic Death

Tributes are pouring in for "This Is Us" star Ron Cephas Jones, who died on August 19 at age 66. The actor struggled with ill health for years, yet still managed to continue his active career after undergoing a double lung transplant in 2020. He's remembered as both a brilliant performer and a beautiful human being. Octavia Spencer, who recently worked with him on "Truth Be Told," wrote on Instagram, "For those pursuing acting as a living, let Emmy Award Winner, Ron Cephas Jones, be the type of perfection you strive to achieve." Deborah Roberts of ABC's "Good Morning America" echoed, "Devastating! Brilliant and heart stopping actor!" And Debra Messing called it "a terrible loss."

But the person likely most shattered (and who has not yet publicly commented as of this writing) is his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones. The actor is best known for playing Ashley in "Blindspotting" and Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in the original Broadway production of "Hamilton." In a bittersweet touch of fate, Ron's final Instagram post was a photo of Jasmine with Stephen Adly Guirgis, a playwright with whom Ron had often worked. "Hey! Did reading of some new pages w/some old friends. Like family always," Ron wrote. "LOVE."

Ron's other social media tributes further prove the bond between the father-daughter team was lifelong and unbreakable.