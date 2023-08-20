Sandra Bullock Suffered From PTSD After Being The Victim Of A Home Invasion

Sandra Bullock was the victim of a home invasion in 2014. The experience caused her to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for quite some time. Bullock star opened up about the terrifying experience during an interview on "Red Table Talk" in December 2021. "My house was broken into while I was in it. I'm in the closet going, 'This doesn't end well.' I'm in the closet, not gonna help," she recalled. Following the incident, TMZ reported that a man named Joshua Corbett, who was believed to be a stalker of the "Miss Congeniality" actor, was the suspect accused of breaking into Bullock's home.

During her interview, Bullock expressed being so thankful that her son, Louis, who had been spending the night at his nanny's house due to Bullock's schedule, wasn't at home when the break-in happened. However, Bullock couldn't help thinking just how different things might have been if her son, who was about 5 years old at the time, had been with her when a stranger entered the home. "The violation of that. I wasn't the same after that. I was unraveling," Bullock said on "Red Table Talk," adding that she hasn't "been alone since the day it happened." Following the terrifying incident, TMZ shared additional information about Corbett, highlighting just how serious the situation was.