Moments From I Love A Mama's Boy That Were Downright Cringey

Navigating television channels and trying to decide what to watch would be a totally different experience if not for TLC. Established in the 1980s as The Learning Channel, TLC has evolved from presenting educational shows to airing programs tackling the extreme lifestyles of different individuals. With its unfiltered and immersive TV shows, the network thrives on a diverse array of reality series such as "1000-Lb Sisters," "Sister Wives," "90 Day Fiancé" and a lot more.

The shows on TLC aren't exactly ethical, similar to the output of other major entertainment corporations, but they are definitely captivating. One program that has served as pleasurable entertainment for the audience is "I Love a Mama's Boy." The series has resonated with individuals who have encountered challenging relationships with their in-laws, particularly the mothers of their partners. But the mamas featured on the TV program go beyond the typical condescending and demanding behavior often associated with prospective mothers-in-law, they took it to the next level by consistently prioritizing their own needs and asserting their dominance.

TLC's reality show "I Love a Mama's Boy" has indeed showcased some of the most disturbing mother-son closeness. From grinding on each other to going to a massage together to bond, here are the most awkward moments that have stirred up discussions among fans.