Kristin Chenoweth Is Mourning A Tragic Loss

The world knows Kristin Chenoweth as an insanely talented actor and singer equally at home on the stage and the screen. But she's also an outspoken advocate for adoption who has often shared her own story about being an adopted child. In an essay for HuffPost, Chenoweth described adoption as "a full-circle blessing." While not every adoptee is fortunate enough to have a loving relationship with all of their parents, Chenoweth did. Forever bonded to her parents, Junie and Jerry Chenoweth, the performer also met and connected with her birth mother, Lynn, as an adult.

In an interview with Katie Couric (via the Daily Mail), Chenoweth gushed, "She's incredible. An incredible person." The Broadway legend added how grateful she would always be for Lynn's decision to let another couple give her child the loving home she couldn't. But on August 19, 2023, Chenoweth announced the heartbreaking news that Lynn — whom she called "Mamalynn" — had died. "So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her," she wrote on Instagram. "Those of us who knew her loved her light. Her love of music and all things artistic. An artist herself!"

The news was met with heartfelt expressions of sympathy from famous friends including Reese Witherspoon, Rita Wilson, and Rosie O'Donnell. A fan who is also a birth mother wrote, "Thank you for honoring her, for loving her, for sharing about her goodness, for not allowing her to be a stereotype of society but to be seen through the lens of your love."