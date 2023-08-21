Tom Pelphrey Had No Clue Kaley Cuoco Was A Big Bang Theory Star When They Started Dating

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco are one of Hollywood's cutest couples, but the two hadn't known each other for too long, or all that well, for that matter, when they started dating. In a conversation with USA Today, Cuoco revealed that they had the same manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph, who was the one to set them up. Pett-Joseph recognized the actors would hit it off immediately, which is exactly what happened.

"It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him," the "Meet Cute" star said of the first time she laid eyes on Pelphrey. About a month after their initial meeting, which was in April 2022, the couple went public with their relationship on Instagram. Pelphrey posted a set of Polaroid snaps featuring their smiling faces, followed by a lengthy romantic caption.

In October of the same year, Cuoco shared that she was expecting her first child with the "Ozark" star. Despite their heartwarming love story, up until recently, Pelphrey had never actually seen a single episode of Cuoco's most popular role to date, on the hit show "The Big Bang Theory." That in itself wouldn't come off as surprising, but not only had the man not seen the hit CBS series, Pelphrey actually hadn't seen any of Cuoco's work.