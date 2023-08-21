Tom Pelphrey Had No Clue Kaley Cuoco Was A Big Bang Theory Star When They Started Dating
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco are one of Hollywood's cutest couples, but the two hadn't known each other for too long, or all that well, for that matter, when they started dating. In a conversation with USA Today, Cuoco revealed that they had the same manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph, who was the one to set them up. Pett-Joseph recognized the actors would hit it off immediately, which is exactly what happened.
"It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him," the "Meet Cute" star said of the first time she laid eyes on Pelphrey. About a month after their initial meeting, which was in April 2022, the couple went public with their relationship on Instagram. Pelphrey posted a set of Polaroid snaps featuring their smiling faces, followed by a lengthy romantic caption.
In October of the same year, Cuoco shared that she was expecting her first child with the "Ozark" star. Despite their heartwarming love story, up until recently, Pelphrey had never actually seen a single episode of Cuoco's most popular role to date, on the hit show "The Big Bang Theory." That in itself wouldn't come off as surprising, but not only had the man not seen the hit CBS series, Pelphrey actually hadn't seen any of Cuoco's work.
Pelphrey's family gave him a big hint about Cuoco's work
It's safe to say that most people do a quick Google search of the person they're dating at one point or another, and you would assume that's true of celebs, too. Not Tom Pelphrey, apparently. The "Love & Death" star was completely unfamiliar with Kaley Cuoco's work until a visit home to New Jersey.
In a conversation with W magazine, Pelphrey shared that the first time he brought Cuoco to meet his family, his mother's partner kept calling her Penny (the character Cuoco plays in "The Big Bang Theory"), which made no sense to him. "I had no clue what was going on," he admitted, adding, "So I pulled Kaley aside, like, 'I'm sorry, I don't understand what's happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?'"
Cuoco quickly explained the situation to her confused partner, who has since checked the show out. In his defense, Pelphrey lived almost completely off-grid before getting together with Cuoco, so it isn't that odd that he wasn't up to date with her various projects.
Their daughter has already made her acting debut
He may still technically be a newcomer to her vast oeuvre, but Kaley Cuoco is eager to work with her partner albeit not on just any project. "It'll have to be something very special, but we would love to do that," she confirmed to E! Online. Now that both of them are familiar with each other's work and know they love it, a collaboration might be on the cards. Still, considering the couple has a young child now, it probably won't be anytime soon.
That won't be a problem for their daughter Matilda, who was born in March 2023, as she's already had her first acting gig. While the adorable little girl doesn't appear on screen herself, Cuoco was visibly pregnant with her when filming Peacock's "Based on a True Story."
"It's kind of a cool moment in time to know that we have this set in stone forever," the star gushed to People about her unique filming experience. As the couple navigates their new storyline, an episode or two of "The Big Bang Theory" could be a fun pastime for the whole family.