We Finally Know Why Freddie Smith Turned Down A Return Appearance As Days Of Our Lives' Sonny

Sonny Kiriakis has had a tumultuous life on "Days of Our Lives" over the years. The role is now closely associated with actor Zach Tinker, who took over as Sonny in 2021. But the character was originated in 2011 by fan favorite, Freddie Smith, who played Sonny until 2020. As ardent fans know, Sonny's marriage to Will Horton (Chandler Massey) made daytime TV history in 2014, as it was the first gay wedding on a soap opera. The two would constantly have to fight against the odds to remain together, and they even overcame the fact that Will was believed to have been murdered by the Necktie Killer, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

Smith's real-life experiences haven't been quite as intense as the drama found in the soap world, but they've come pretty close. In 2014, he was in a car accident while driving under the influence with then-girlfriend Alyssa Tabit. Although the two had been injured, they fortunately survived, and Smith pled guilty to the charge of vehicular assault. Conquering what could have been insurmountable odds, Smith and Tabit would go on to be married in 2020 at Disney World's Four Seasons Resort Orlando. When Smith learned that Sonny Kiriakis would be put on the back burner for a while, also in 2020, it helped fuel his decision about the direction he wanted to take his life in, and the actor recently opened up about why he chose not to go back to "Days."