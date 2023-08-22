Tom Cruise Was Stunned By His Divorce From Katie Holmes

At one point, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were the most talked about celebrity couple on the planet. The duo first met in 2005, though there are different theories as to how. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two supposedly first crossed paths when Holmes auditioned for a role in "Mission: Impossible 3." Though that didn't work out for Holmes, she and Cruise hit it off, and the two stepped out together a couple of weeks later. Just about everyone knows how the story went from there; Cruise jumped on Oprah Winfrey's couch, Holmes became a Scientologist, and a baby made three. However, this fairytale romance didn't have a happy ending, and Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise in June 2012. "We are committed to working together as parents to accomplish what is in our daughter Suri's best interests. We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other's commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other's roles as parents," Holmes and Cruise said in a joint statement, per People.

And while the watching world may have been surprised by the split, there wasn't anyone as shocked by Holmes' divorce filing as Cruise himself. "I didn't expect it," he told German television network ProSieben in 2013 (via CBS News). "Life is a tragicomedy. You need to have a sense of humor," he added. The other thing that surprised the "Top Gun" actor was Holmes' timing, which may or may not have been a coincidence.