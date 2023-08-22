The Real Meaning Behind Morgan Wallen's You Proof

Country star Morgan Wallen released his single "You Proof" on May 13, 2022, which just happened to be his birthday, according to Billboard. The song raced up the country music charts becoming Wallen's sixth number-one hit. Wallen included the track on his 2023 album, "One Thing at a Time," released in March. "You Proof" is about someone going through a breakup and trying to get over their ex. To do just that, the person leans on alcohol in an attempt to erase the memories and numb the pain.

The song starts with Wallen saying that he should get his "money back" for all the whiskey he'd been drinking because it hasn't helped him get over his ex. The song's chorus introduces the title line, "You Proof," which refers to him needing to drink something with a higher alcohol level. For example, 100-proof whiskey contains 50% alcohol — and Wallen says he needs something even stronger. "I need something you proof / Somethin' stronger than I'm used to / Yeah, I've been pourin' ninety to a hundred / Feel like nothing's gonna cut it, that's the hard truth," the chorus says. Although we can't be sure who may have inspired Wallen's song, we can take a fairly good guess.