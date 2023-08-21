King Charles' Reported Invite For Prince Andrew To Balmoral Signals A Change Of Heart

King Charles III has had a number of notorious royal feuds in his lifetime. Most infamous, of course, was the bitter end of his marriage to Princess Diana, but he's had dust-ups with many other family members as well. Currently, the king's two biggest royal headaches come from his younger son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his brother Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Harry's tell-alls and Andrew's very public court case involving Virginia Giuffre have been a source of humiliation at a time when Charles most needs to build a reputation as a trustworthy monarch. Though the palace's stiff-upper-lip policy has kept the king from speaking directly about the royal scandals, behind the scenes the king is thought to be highly distressed over the lack of family unity.

However, there may be signs of hope yet for at least one of these chilly relationships. The Mirror reports Charles invited Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, to stay at the family estate in Balmoral, Scotland, beginning the weekend of August 18. What's more, the Yorks are said to have been the first to get an invite for the annual summer holiday break. The sources added Andrew and Fergie traveled separately, but are staying in the same quarters within the estate: Craigowen Lodge. According to an insider who spoke to Express, "The King and Andrew are now on much better terms, and making him the first member of the family to join him is an olive branch."