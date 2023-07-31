King Charles' Summer Vacation Plans Break A Century-Long Royal Tradition

Each year, in early August, King Charles III and Queen Camilla head to Scotland for their summer break. Typically, Charles kicks off his vacation by visiting the Castle of Mey and enjoying the Highland Games there. The Castle of Mey was a favorite summer destination for the Queen Mother after she purchased the property in 1952 and refurbished it. Then, it's off to the family's Balmoral estate, the premier destination for royal summer vacations since Prince Albert bought Balmoral Castle for Queen Victoria in 1852.

However, unlike previous monarchs, the king doesn't plan to reside at Balmoral Castle this year. Instead, Charles will stay at Birkhall, his personal home on the Balmoral property. Birkhall is also a former home of the Queen Mother, and Charles inherited the house in 2002. Queen Elizabeth II cherished her summers at Balmoral, relaxing and surrounded by family. Sadly, Balmoral is also the place where the queen died on September 8, 2022.

Charles' exact reasons for breaking this long-standing tradition are unknown, but it's possible his decision could be out of grief for his mother. After all, as Darren Stanton, a body language expert, explained to Express, "Balmoral was the queen's favorite place to be, so I think the king is going to be the most affected, and whether he chooses to show his emotions in public or not, behaviorally, I think it's going to be a very tough time."