William And Kate Kept It Diplomatic When Harry Was Called Out At An Awards Show

All eyes were on William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales following a dig made about Prince Harry at an awards show that they attended in 2020. It all went down at the BAFTAs around the time that Prince William and his brother were in the thick of their rift. At the time, "Barbie" star Margot Robbie accepted an award on behalf of Brad Pitt, as the actor was unable to attend the show, according to The Mirror. A source later told Cosmopolitan that Pitt's absence was due to "family obligations" ensuring that "nothing serious [had] happened." All things considered, Robbie didn't miss a beat.

As she held the award in her hands, Robbie poked some fun at the Duke of Sussex, though she says she was simply relaying a message from the "Ocean's Eleven" actor. "He says that he's going to name this Harry because he's really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words, not mine!" Robbie said before heading off the stage. The comment was in regard to Harry's decision to step down as a working member of the royal family and move to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle. This, of course, caused some major tensions within the royal family. Naturally, everyone wanted to see Harry's brother and sister-in-law's reaction to the joke, which is likely why the camera quickly panned in their direction.