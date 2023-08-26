Prince Albert Of Monaco's Complicated Dating History

It's no secret that Prince Albert of Monaco has gone on his fair share of dates. Over the years, the Monegasque royal went out with so many women that his father, Prince Rainier II, began to worry that he would never settle down. As explained in the biography, "Grace of Monaco: The True Story," by Jeffrey Robinson, Rainier was desperate to see his only son — and the heir to the throne — get married and ensure the continuation of the Grimaldi bloodline. Apparently, the older ruler would frequently say, "I would like him to take things in hand and at the same time to set up a family. This is important."

Nevertheless, for decades, Albert continued to date casually, choosing to bring his lovers not to the palace but to the various apartments — or "love nests," as he reportedly called them — that he kept dotted across Monte Carlo. Because of this, the press started calling him "the playboy prince," poking fun at Albert's womanizing ways. The prince, of course, insisted that he would marry whenever he found "the right person," but by the age of 44, he remained unwed. Distraught, Rainier altered the constitution in 2002 to ensure the line of succession in case his son never made it down the aisle.

Ultimately, however, Rainier's concerns were for naught, and Albert married Princess Charlene in 2011 — albeit at the age of 53. Before that, however, the prince dated plenty of women from across the globe.